Woman found unconscious suffering life-threatening injuries at Sunshine Village

Found unconscious at Sunshine Village resort, a woman in her mid-20s was flown to hospital in Calgary on Friday suffering life-threatening injuries.

Resort spokeswoman Kendra Scurfield said staff were notified by a guest at the ski resort — located about 150 kilometres west of Calgary — and the woman was found unconscious.

No other details were available and Scurfield didn't know where on the mountain resort the incident happened.

STARS was dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. and the woman was flown to Foothills Hospital.