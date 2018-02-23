Woman found unconscious suffering life-threatening injuries at Sunshine Village
A woman in her mid-20s was flown to hospital in Calgary suffering life-threatening injuries Friday after being found unconscious at the Sunshine Village resort.
STARS air ambulance flew a woman in her mid-20s to Foothills Hospital
Found unconscious at Sunshine Village resort, a woman in her mid-20s was flown to hospital in Calgary on Friday suffering life-threatening injuries.
Resort spokeswoman Kendra Scurfield said staff were notified by a guest at the ski resort — located about 150 kilometres west of Calgary — and the woman was found unconscious.
No other details were available and Scurfield didn't know where on the mountain resort the incident happened.
STARS was dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. and the woman was flown to Foothills Hospital.
STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Banff, AB area.—@STARSambulance
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Alberta plane reported missing on flight out of Colorado
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Eritrean athlete from Alberta 'really happy' to be an Olympian