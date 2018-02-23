Skip to Main Content
Woman found unconscious suffering life-threatening injuries at Sunshine Village

A woman in her mid-20s was flown to hospital in Calgary suffering life-threatening injuries Friday after being found unconscious at the Sunshine Village resort.

STARS air ambulance flew a woman in her mid-20s to Foothills Hospital

Found unconscious at Sunshine Village resort, a woman in her mid-20s was flown to hospital in Calgary on Friday suffering life-threatening injuries.

Resort spokeswoman Kendra Scurfield said staff were notified by a guest at the ski resort — located about 150 kilometres west of Calgary — and the woman was found unconscious. 

No other details were available and Scurfield didn't know where on the mountain resort the incident happened. 

STARS was dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. and the woman was flown to Foothills Hospital. 

