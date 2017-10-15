There's potential for a bumper crop of sugar beets in southern Alberta this year.

The early season snowfall delayed the main harvest but sugar beets are now being dug up and delivered to the piling stations.

And Melody Garner-Skiba with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers says it looks like a high yield crop.

"Our five-year average is just over 25 tonnes an acre and we're looking at closer, potentially right now, to 29 or 30-tonnes an acre," she said.

Farmers are thanking the hot weather this summer for the additional yield.

"Beets love heat and they love water, so that part of the summer being hot really helped," said Skiba.

"The dry part did not, but thankfully all sugar beets are grown under irrigation, because if we wouldn't have the irrigation water it would be substantially different."

The harvest is anticipated to wrap up by mid-November.