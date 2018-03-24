RCMP and Calgary police worked together Friday night to stop a stolen semi truck that went on a rampage from Red Deer to Airdrie.

Police say the semi was stolen at about 9:45 p.m. It was then used to smash into parked vehicles before being driven south on Highway 2, where police were able to catch up to it.

The semi was swerving and being driven dangerously, and police were concerned for the public's safety.

Police used a spike belt and even though the front tires were damaged, the semi kept going and eventually made it to Airdrie. RCMP officers from the Blackfalds, Olds, Didsbury and Airdrie detachments were in pursuit.

The Calgary police HAWCS helicopter was also used to track the truck.

Members of the RCMP ERT and Calgary police TAC team were able to stop the semi at 40th Avenue in Airdrie and a man was taken into custody.

"They were able to use some of their tools to stop the vehicle … just outside a residential area," Const. Daniel Martin said.

"They have ways in stopping the vehicle and it worked flawlessly and came to a stop immediately."

Police said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors.

"I think this was just another senseless vehicle theft," Martin said.

"Alberta experiences quite a few of these."