4 in custody after police find truck belonging to man found dead in Stettler

RCMP have located a Ford F-150 quad cab truck belonging to a man found dead in Stettler on Friday.

Four people have been taken into custody.

The truck was stopped by police on Highway 13 near Wetaskiwin — about 250 kilometres north of Calgary — around 8 p.m. Saturday, one day after a man was found dead in a home in Stettler.

Two men and two women were taken into custody in relation to possession of property obtained by crime, police said in a news release.

Police said the man's death is considered suspicious. He has yet to be identified, and an autopsy date has not been set.

An investigation into his death continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.