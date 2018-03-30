More snow blows into southern Alberta

More snow swept into southern Alberta on Friday, making for dangerous driving conditions around much of the lower half of the province.

The southwest corner of the province remained under a snowfall warning as of Friday afternoon, with 10 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff expected to fall overnight, according to Environment Canada.

But in Calgary and the southeast corner of the province, a special weather statement warning of unseasonably cold temperatures, snowfall and gusting, northerly winds, ended at about 6:30 p.m.

While the weather warning is no longer in effect, Calgary police advised drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Traffic was backed up westbound on Highway 1 on Friday afternoon. Drivers were cautioned to go slowly due to dangerous conditions. (Brooks DeCillia)

In Lethbridge, police said they were dealing with multiple collisions on Crowsnest Tr., and asked motorists to slow down in the area. The speed limit was reduced on Whoop Dr. to 60 km/h due to the icy conditions, which police said were only expected to get worse.

Just west of Calgary on Friday afternoon, traffic was backed up significantly on Highway 1 westbound, near the exit to Kananaskis.

Alberta Transportation warned drivers that on Highway 22, south of Chain Lakes, drifting snow covered snow and ice, cautioning travellers to drive according to the conditions.

Hwy22 south of Chain Lakes, covered snow, snow & ice on shoulder, strong wind, drifting snow with poor visibility. Drive to the conditions. (5:05pm) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ddh2nW22yw">pic.twitter.com/Ddh2nW22yw</a> —@511Alberta

But, the wintry weather didn't mean Calgarians stayed home.

At Calaway Park, people and their pups were out searching for Easter Eggs at an annual event to benefit National Service Dogs.

And in Mission, hundreds of Calgarians gathered at St. Mary's Cathedral for the Way of the Cross, a 2.5 kilometre walk through the snow and –10 C temperature, in prayer and solidarity for Good Friday.