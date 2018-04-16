Siksika Nation calls state of local emergency due to flooding east of Calgary

The Siksika Nation east of Calgary has called a state of local emergency due to flooding that has washed out roads and is threatening homes and other buildings.

A release says the flooding is due to rapid snowmelt.

"Siksika Nation Chief and Council has identified that there is a risk to people, property and infrastructure and has mandated specific departments and services to plan and execute an emergency response plan to protect residential homes and commercial [and] industrial structures," reads the release.

"Several roads are washed out and remain impassable."

Chief Joseph Weasel Child and Stewart Breaker, the lead for the Siksika Emergency Management Team, are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning at the Siksika Business Centre.

"Overland flooding is impacting our communities and roads in various locations throughout the reserve," reads the release.

"Siksika Nation is working to mitigate rising waters that are causing homes and public property to flood and wash out of local roads that have hindered access for emergency vehicles and school buses."

Officials in Lethbridge County in southern Alberta have also called a state of emergency.

More than a dozen roads are closed and a couple homes may be threatened by high water, Lethbridge County Reeve Lorne Hickey said shortly before noon Monday.