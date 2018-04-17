Sheriffs lock down drug house in southeast Calgary

A house in southeast Calgary that was a "magnet for drug activity" has been boarded up and fenced off for 90 days by Alberta Sheriffs.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit closed the house at 5106 Erin Place S.E. on Tuesday. It said it has been investigating the home since April 2017 following complaints.

SCAN says in a news release that it obtained a court order — called a community safety order — and the owner of the property in Erin Woods consented to the 90-day closure.

"Since its inception in 2008, SCAN has investigated more than 4,200 problem properties across Alberta and has issued 72 [closure orders]," reads the news release.

"The majority of complaints are resolved informally, with no need for legal action, by working with property owners to resolve issues."