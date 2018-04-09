Rally planned to support Airdrie player injured in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A rally is planned in Airdrie on Friday for one of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Organizers are inviting the public to come together in a show of support for Ryan Straschnitzki, an 18-year old defenseman from Airdrie who survived the crash, but sustained serious injuries.

A Facebook post about the event says the hope is to "unite our community, and give each person who has shared in this grief and devastation a place to show their respect and support."

The Broncos team bus was headed from Humboldt, Sask. to Nipawin for a playoff game April 6 when it collided with a transport truck just north of Tisdale.

Fifteen people were killed and 14 others injured, several of those seriously.

Straschnitzki's father, Tom, told CBC News he suffered a broken back in the crash and couldn't feel anything below his waist.

He underwent surgery over the weekend at a Saskatoon hospital and on Monday, his mother said doctors told the family the road to recovery will be a long one.

The family was told there is a "better than average chance that he won't play hockey again," Straschnitzki said. "Possibly even walk, we're not sure."

Friday's rally will be held at the outdoor rink at Airdrie's Chinook Winds Park, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

#strazstrong hats are being sold to raise money for ongoing medical expenses after Ryan 'Straz' Straschnitzki returns home to Airdrie (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Friends of the Airdrie teenager have also begun selling hats emblazoned with #StrazStrong, a testament they say to his strength, both physically and emotionally.

The Calgary police Victim Assistance Support Team is also organizing a meeting on Wednesday with a number of social agencies to help those affected by the crash and loss of life.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the CPS headquarters, 5111 47 St. N.E.

"The session will cover how incidents like Humboldt can impact people, how different people process traumatic experiences, how to manage vicarious trauma of exposure to social media and how a person can work through these experiences in a healthy way," read a release.

"While the event will not involve any form [of] counselling, there will be representatives present from the partner agencies that can refer attendees to other needed supports."

Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan travelled to Saskatchewan over the weekend to meet with families impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

The head coach of the Calgary Flames says the bus crash has brought out the best in people.

Glen Gulutzan travelled to Saskatchewan over the weekend to visit with survivors in Saskatoon.

"They're very courageous, you can just see the spirit in the people affected by the tragedy and them coming together for each other," he said. "For me, it was good you could lend some support to those people."

Gulutzan played part of his junior hockey career in Saskatchewan and said the crash was especially emotional for him as he travelled many of the same roads by bus during that time.

Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan, who is from Saskatoon, set up the meetings.

Flags have also been flown at half mast in towns and cities across the country, and thousands of Canadians have also been leaving hockey sticks outside their front doors as a show of support to those injured and killed in the crash.