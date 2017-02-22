December retail sales in Alberta were up for the fifth straight month, according to new numbers released by Statistics Canada, but yearly sales were down for the second year in a row.

The province performed better than all other provinces and territories except Saskatchewan and the Yukon, with growth of 1.1 per cent from November to December of last year.

Compared to December 2015, Alberta's sales were up 1.8 per cent.

Canada overall saw a decline in sales of 0.5 per cent in December.

Alberta's December numbers were driven in large part by higher sales at gas stations, with some help from automotive, parts accessories and tire stores, according to Statistics Canada.

Second year of reductions

Overall, December spending was $163 million more than November.

The positive growth contrasts to yearly declines, with 2016 sales down 1.6 per cent versus 2015 — the second consecutive decline in annual numbers.

According to Statistics Canada, Alberta has recorded only three annual reductions in retail sales over the past 25 years, including 2015 and 2016.