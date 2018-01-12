Red Deer RCMP seized more than a kilogram of cocaine from an alleged drug dealer's home following a month-long investigation, which police say is one of the larger busts in recent years in the central Alberta city.

The probe began Dec. 8 as a result of information gathered by drug investigators and warrants were executed on Jan. 4.

A suspect was arrested while in a vehicle at a north Red Deer parking lot and a home was searched in the Highland Green neighbourhood.

The search of the home turned up 37 ounces of cocaine, which is just over a kilogram.

"RCMP officers seized about 1,040 grams, much of it packed into one-ounce packages, and when you consider that a gram of cocaine contains about five individual doses, we took a lot of drugs off the streets last week," said Insp. Gerald Grobmeier in a release.

"The amount of cocaine we seized could equal between 5,200 and 15,000 individual doses, depending on how a dealer cut it with other filler."

Chuot Le, 57, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in a Red Deer courtroom on Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.