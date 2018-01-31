Mounties are looking for a few good names — for 13 German shepherd puppies that will one day become police service dogs.

Each year, RCMP ask Canadian kids ages 14 and under to submit names for the first 13 pups born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta.

Eleven pups have been born so far this year and several more are expected.

"The winning names will be original and imaginative and will serve the puppies well during their careers as police dogs," RCMP said in a release.

The second litter of seven puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. (Submitted by RCMP)

The rules for entering are:

Names must begin with the letter "L" and have no more than two syllables and nine letters.

Contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger.

Only one entry per child.

Entry deadline is Feb. 28.

The 13 children whose puppy names are chosen will each receive a laminated photo of their namesake puppy, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

Entries can be submitted online or by mail to:

2018 Name the Puppy Contest

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre

P.O. Box 6120

Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

Mailed entries should include the suggested puppy name, child's name, age, complete address and telephone number.

Those mailing entries can also get creative and include a drawing or painting.

The winning names will be chosen by training centre staff. Should there multiple submissions of the same selected name, a draw will determine the winning entry.

One winner will be chosen from each province and territory and winners will be announced April 10.

Non-winning puppy names will be also considered for other puppies born during the year.