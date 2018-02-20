2 arrested, guns seized after lengthy police chase around central Alberta

Police are crediting an eagle-eyed rural resident in central Alberta for alerting them to a suspicious vehicle, which led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of three firearms following a lengthy chase.

Just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, a rural resident saw a vehicle stuck in the ditch near the Whispering Pines Golf Course at Pine Lake — about 150 kilometres northeast of Calgary — and, feeling it was suspicious, decided to call police.

Police confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen, but when they arrived at the scene, the driver had managed to get it free and had fled.

That led to a chase around central Alberta, which lasted about 20 to 30 minutes, said Sgt. Lori Eiler.

The chase ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle hit a spike belt deployed by police. The vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Two people were arrested and police recovered a sawed-off rifle, modified shotgun, handgun, machete and ammunition.

Kyle Zachery Holsi-Rombough, 25, of Red Deer, is facing 28 charges, including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Improper storage of a prohibited weapon.

Failing to stop for police.

Dangerous driving.

Possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Emma Louise James, 22, of Leduc is facing 19 charges, including: