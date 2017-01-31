Canada's economic output from the oil and gas sector grew by 1.4 per cent in November, led by a 3.7 per cent jump in non-conventional oil extraction, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Conventional oil and gas extraction — drilling — actually declined by 0.9 per cent for the month, but that was more than offset by the jump in non-conventional oil extraction, a category that includes Alberta's oilsands.

The expansion helped propel Canada's economy into growth territory for the month, reversing October's contraction.

National GDP grew by 0.4 per cent in November, which Statistics Canada said was led by the mining, oil and gas, manufacturing and construction sectors.

This interactive graph shows oil and gas extraction, by month, over the past five years in Canada (in constant 2007 dollars):