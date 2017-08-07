A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a parade in Nanton, Alta.

Police say it happened at the end of the parade in the staging area.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters says the boy either fell or jumped off the trailer he had been riding on.

"Fortunately, because it was right after the parade and the emergency services people were taking part in the parade as well, there was really prompt attention from fire and EMS. So he was able to get help right away," he said.

Peters says the boy was conscious when he was taken to a local hospital.

He was later flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary in serious but stable condition.

Nanton is about 55 kilometres south of Calgary.