Backcountry winter conditions prompt safety reminder from K-Country officials

Kananaskis Public Safety officials are reminding backcountry enthusiasts to be mindful of persistent winter conditions at higher altitudes after a hiker had to be airlifted to hospital in Calgary over the weekend.

A woman in her early 20s was hiking Saturday afternoon on the eastern side of Mount Rundle in Bow Valley Provincial Park — near the townsite of Canmore — when she slid about 30 metres and landed on some rocks.

The woman was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance and was listed in stable condition.

"She slipped on snow … it is still fairly snowy in the alpine," said Mike Koppang, a public safety specialist with the Kananaskis Region.

"We long line rescued her down to the top of the dam on Canmore Hill, where we transferred the patient to STARS [Air Ambulance] and off to Calgary."

The woman was hiking alone, said Koppang, but there were several other people in the area who saw her fall and went to help her.

Koppang said even though the weather is warming up in the valley bottoms, there is still avalanche danger at higher elevations.

"The big thing to be thinking about is it's still winter up high," he said.

"Even at the tree line and on some of the bigger mountains, it's still full blown winter. While we may be seeing less snow in the valley floors, it's safe to say, especially today, snow is still accumulating.

"People need to make sure they have the right tools and equipment and skills to make decisions regarding travelling in and around avalanche terrain."