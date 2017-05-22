The message of being safe and limiting damage to the environment seemed to sink in for outdoor enthusiasts over May long weekend, officials said Monday.

Nathan Brown, a conservation officer in the Elbow-Sheep District in Kananaskis Country for the last 13 years, said the nice weather could have brought with it large and unruly crowds, but officials actually saw the opposite, at least in terms of unruliness.

"I'm getting the sense from people they're generally following the rules," he told CBC News, noting there were no major incidents reported in the area, which includes the popular McLean Creek.

Off-roaders on ATVS, dirt bikes, quads and the like mostly followed the rules over the long weekend, said Brown.

"Even though we were really busy, we weren't seeing that serious destructive behaviour," he said.

"We haven't encountered any and we haven't had any reports coming in from the public. That doesn't mean it's not happening but we're not seeing that behaviour like you would brace yourself for on a May long weekend."

There were some tickets handed out, however, mainly for things like not wearing a helmet or having an unsafe fire.

New rules came into effect May 15 requiring ATV riders to wear a helmet, along with having a licence and registration and working headlights and taillights.

Nathan Brown, a conservation officer in Elbow Sheep District in Kananaskis Country, says only a few tickets were handed out over the weekend, mostly for not wearing a helmet or having an unsafe campfire. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Campfires are also now barred within a kilometre of the roadway.

"We had some people riding in the back of trucks. We talked to some people about cutting green trees and public land use for fires," said Brown. "That's the typical [infractions] we're dealing with."

The new rules mean officers can give tickets for offences.

"It saves court time and makes it easier for administration," said Brown.

"Generally I'm getting the sense from users they're being respectful and they understand they need to take some ownership and be responsible, stay on the trails and respect the land so we can preserve it for the future.

Warren Berg spent May long weekend at McLean Creek for the ninth year and said along with good weather, most people exhibited good behaviour. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Warren Berg was at McLean Creek with family and friends for the ninth year.

"Probably one of our best years out here, weather-wise especially," he said.

Berg added he noticed an increase in enforcement this year, but welcomed it.

"Especially on the highways coming in, everybody was checked on the way in," he said. "And on Saturday to leave and come back, you were double-checked for drinking and driving, which is good."