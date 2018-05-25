Tickets and warnings up, but province happy with long weekend behaviour

The number of tickets and warnings issued was up this year for those out enjoying the recent long weekend, but the province says it's happy with the behaviour of campers, hikers and off-roaders.

The contradiction comes from the fact the province also stepped up its enforcement this year.

Alberta Parks says there were 834 so-called enforcement actions — ranging from warnings to tickets — over the three days. That's up from 690 last year.

"Overall, we are pretty happy. Things were kept to a dull roar," said Bryan Sundberg, an enforcement inspector with Alberta Parks.

"So, we're cautiously optimistic that the message is getting out and that we are going to turn a corner on this."

Starting June 1, park officials will be able to write on-the-spot ticket violations for offences such as leaving garbage at a campsite and operating an ATV outside a designated trail or area.

Sundberg says things should be quieter by then.

"Given that it's the long weekend, it's the first long weekend, it tends to be a little more rambunctious than we see throughout the rest of the year, mostly because of the number of people out there," he said.