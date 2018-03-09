Spas, salons and barbers can now offer bubbles with a side of beauty as liquor board changes rules

Starting this week, Albertans can enjoy a cold beer along with their hot shave, cut or manicure.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) announced this week that barbershops, salons and spas in the province are now eligible for liquor licences.

The new rules were welcome news to customers at Distilled Beauty Bar and Social House on Thursday, who sipped on glasses of wine as they waited to get their nails done.

Distilled is a combination spa, coffee house and bar. Owner Lisa Maric said she was mistakenly given a liquor licence to serve alcohol everywhere in her shop, which she held for a year. But last month, Maric learned the AGLC was changing her licence so she could serve alcohol only at the front of her business.

The AGLC change will mean her clients will once again be able to drink while getting beauty treatments.

"I don't think there's any kind of safety issue with a lady having a glass of wine, or a gentleman during a pedicure having a glass of wine," said Maric.

Training and snacks

AGLC spokesperson Michelle Hynes-Dawson said the agency is working on modernizing the way it operates.

"We've been really listening to see what new business opportunities are there and this is one that we've been certainly been hearing from a number of interested parties for the last couple of years," she said.

Interested businesses will have to apply for a Class B liquor licence and any staff that will be serving alcohol will have to get special training.

Snacks will have to be available as well, so customers don't have to drink on an empty stomach.

"There are certainly some things to consider in terms of ensuring the service itself is responsible, and that it's a safe and enjoyable environment for patrons to enjoy their alcohol," Hynes-Dawson.