Some of Calgary's premium pooches are ready to show off at the Alberta Kennel Club Winter Classic dog show this weekend.

It's one of two annual events where the best in show put their pedigree on display.

The dog show adheres to the standards of the Canadian Kennel Club, which recognizes 150 purebred dog breeds.

Love and passion for the dogs

There are nine different shows and trials as part of the dog show over the course of the weekend: breed championship, obedience trials and rally obedience trials. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"We do it for the love and passion for purebred dogs," said club president Wendy Hamilton-Petkau.

However, mixed breeds are also encouraged to participate in the rally obedience competitions, where a dog and its owner pass through a series of stations.

Each station is worth an allotment of points upon completion and judges may decided to deduct points along the way. A perfect score is 100.

All dogs welcome

The event typically showcases purebred dogs, but mixed breeds are welcomed at the rally obedience trials. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"This is really about the relationship between you and the dog," said Leeza Prokopishyn, spokesperson for the Alberta Kennel Club.

"We want to see that the dog is walking right there with you."

She said any dog can be trained to do shows, but they need to learn to not be distracted by the sights and sounds of a busy event.

The show runs through Sunday at Spruce Meadows.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and people under age 18.