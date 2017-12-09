That smell of smoke wafting over parts of south Calgary on Saturday wasn't a flashback from the summer — there's a wildfire burning in Kananaskis Country.

Firefighters have contained the blaze, which grew to about five hectares in size in an area north of Highway 532, around eight kilometres west of Highway 22, about 100 kilometres south of the city.

No structures are at risk — but the public is asked to avoid the area while firefighters and other resources are there.

No information is available on a cause of the fire.

The smell of smoke was seemingly ever-present in Calgary over the summer months, thanks to a number of large fires in B.C. and in southern Alberta, including the Kenow fire that ripped through the popular Waterton Lakes National Park.