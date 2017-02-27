To counter what they call a jobs crisis in the province, four Alberta Members of Parliament are calling on the federal Liberals to immediately eliminate the proposed carbon tax, reduce corporate and small business taxes and reverse planned increases to Canada Pension Plan contributions.

The recommendations come from the Alberta Jobs Taskforce Report released Monday at events in Calgary and Edmonton by MP and opposition leader Rona Ambrose, along with MP Michelle Rempel, MP Matt Jeneroux and MP John Barlow.

In total, the report makes 11 recommendations they say will stimulate job creation and economic growth.

The group commissioned the report in October 2016 in response to two years of economic recession in the province.

"Albertans are faced with the worst recession and unemployment in a generation," Rempel said at an event in Calgary. "There are currently 220,000 Albertans out of work, and the unemployment rate in Alberta has nearly doubled since the start of 2015. We're seeing increased unemployment, increased [employment insurance] applications, increases in crime severity indexes and decreased job vacancy rates."

Another report released Monday by Canada West Foundation — co-authored by Janet Lane — suggests creating a framework to match those looking for work with jobs they can actually do.

"The big thing we think is going on is there's not enough understanding of what people can do and what jobs require people to do," she told CBC Calgary News at 6.

Janet Lane co-authored a Canada West Foundation report calling on the federal government to work with industry to create a job competency framework. (CBC)

"We have a tendency in this country to hire on the basis of qualifications and credentials, rather than on what specifically the tasks of the job are and what competencies people have, so we're suggesting industry and the government get together and create this competency framework."

In his latest quarterly update presented last week, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said modest growth is predicted for the coming year, with the GDP expected to rise by 2.4 per cent.

Ceci also said 18,000 jobs have been created since a low point in July 2016, with a majority of those — 12,500 — in the oil and gas sector.