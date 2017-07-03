Two people were killed and seven others were injured when an SUV and a minivan collided at Highway 840 and Highway 564 — about 90 kilometres east of Calgary — just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said at least two of the victims were ejected from the vehicles and one person was trapped.

Six of the victims were taken to Foothills hospital in Calgary, one by STARS Air Ambulance suffering head injuries. One person was also taken to the Strathmore Hospital.

Two of the patients taken to Foothills were listed in serious, life-threatening condition.

STARS Air Ambulance was also used to to take a driver in her late 70s to Foothills hospital about 3 p.m. following a separate, T-bone crash between a truck and an SUV at Highway 22 and Big Hill Springs Road.

The woman had to be extracted from her SUV and was suffering head injuries along with a possibly broken arm.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances of both crashes.