Heat warning in effect for parts central, east Alberta

Saturday's weather forecast predicts hot, summer-like temperatures across the province — which may be good news for some — but also heat warnings in some parts of central and east Alberta, and possible severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the areas of:

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan

Drumheller, Three Hills

Hanna, Coronation, Oyen

Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures are expected to pose a higher risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

According to the agency, those areas are expected to see temperatures of 29 C and above and overnight temperatures of 14 C and above.

Tomorrow will bring a reprieve from the heat, as a low-pressure system is forecast to move into central Alberta and bring rain and cooler temperatures.

Severe thunderstorm watch

The hot conditions are rife for the development of severe thunderstorms including heavy rain, large hail and strong winds.

"An area of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop through portions of central Alberta this afternoon then move to the northeast. These thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours. Large hail, strong winds and heavy rain are possible with these thunderstorms," read the Environment Canada thunderstorm watch.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for: