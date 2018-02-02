The province of Alberta announced their support for a climate change education partnership between the Kainai First Nation and the Rockies Institute on Friday.

A $230,000 grant will boost climate change education, research and planning in the community.

The goal of the partnership is to better understand climate change and how it impacts Indigenous peoples within the Blackfoot confederacy.

Kansie Fox, an environmental protection manager for the Blood Tribe, says they're looking for solutions to the nation's primary climate change concern: water.

"The droughts that have been happening are happening more frequently and more severely than in the past, so what does that mean for members of the Blood Tribe?" she said.

Kansie Fox, environmental protections manager, said severe weather like droughts are becoming more frequent. She hopes the funding can be used to learn how they can adapt to these changes. (Lucie Edwardson / CBC)

Laura Lynes with the Rockies Institute says as the Kainai people are learning about the challenges of climate change, they've shown they want to get involved.

"One of the outcomes of this project is going to be bringing the community together under the umbrella of climate change and a really daunting challenge, but something they can work on together," she said.

Laura Lynes of the Rockies Institute said it's great to see the Kainai people excited to work together to better understand and adapt to climate change. (Lucie Edwardson / CBC)

Alberta's environment minister says the funding will help the Rockies Institute design and deliver an adaptation plan that includes research and recommendations for adjusting to a changing environment.

"We must adapt our infrastructure, our agricultural practices, our land use practices, to the reality of more frequent and severe weather events and a number of other unknowns in terms of our food supply, how we build roads and bridges," Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said.

"All of those things are up for discussion and that's what adaptation means, and it's just as crucial to invest in an understand as mitigation."

Diandra Bruised Head is the internal climate change coordinator for the partnership. (Lucie Edwardson / CBC)

The funding for the two-year project has already allowed the Kainai First Nation to hire an internal climate change coordinator, Diandra Bruised Head, and will also offer education sessions and opportunities for elders and youth to connect and learn about how climate change affects botany and food security.

"I am encouraged by the opportunity to use and develop my skills and knowledge to positively impact my community for a successful future in the face of uncertain and unprecedented change," said Bruised Head.