If you think Alberta's constituency boundaries should change, now is the time to speak up.

In the coming months, the province's Electoral Boundaries Commission will undertake a review of the electoral constituencies.

It's the first time the boundaries have been reviewed since 2009/2010, and the province says Alberta's population has increased by more than 20 per cent in the last eight years.

By law, boundaries are redrawn after every second election, and the former government's snap election call in 2015 has forced the province to move the process ahead by a year.

The province will hold public hearings in 15 locations across Alberta in January and February, and interested residents can sign up to provide an oral presentation. You can also provide a written submission by Feb. 8.

"The Commission will consider public input, population figures and relative population density throughout the province, common community interests, existing municipal and natural boundaries and effective representation," the province said in a release.

If the legislature decides to implement any changes to the electoral boundaries, the changes will be in place by the next provincial election.

The commission will report the results of the review to the government by Oct. 31.