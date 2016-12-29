Gas prices in both Edmonton and Calgary are now averaging over a dollar per litre, just days before the province's new carbon tax kicks in.

At around 6 p.m. Thursday, the average price in Edmonton was 104.5 cents per litre and in Calgary it was 107.8, according to the website gasbuddy.com.

Some Calgary drivers were filling up the gas tank before the carbon tax kicks in on Jan. 1, which will add 4.5 cents per litre for regular gasoline and 5.3 cents per litre for diesel.

"It's only going higher," said driver Peter Blair. "I've got to work more, I guess. I've got to make more money."

Travis Harding says there isn't much he can do about gas prices, so he just fills up the tank on his truck and tries not to worry about it.

"I basically drive for living so I can't really think about the numbers too much. It's a business expense for me."