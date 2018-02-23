There have been 25 flu deaths in the Calgary zone so far this season, according to figures released by the province this week.

That compares to 19 deaths in Calgary for the entire previous flu season.

There have been 17 deaths in the Edmonton zone, three in the south, 16 in the central zone and eight in the north, for a total of 69 flu-linked deaths provincewide.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there have been 1,845 confirmed cases of influenza A and 1,109 cases of influenza B in Calgary this season, with 955 people admitted to hospital.

In Edmonton, there have been 1,371 cases of influenza A and 495 cases of influenza B, with 781 admitted to hospital.

More than 500,000 people have received flu shots in the Calgary area, and 1.2 million people across Alberta were immunized, AHS says.