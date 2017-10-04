The province is giving Alberta's film and TV industry a boost by way of a new production grant that aims to promote investment in the industry.

The Screen-Based Production Grant, which was announced Tuesday, replaces the Alberta Media Fund. The fund had a cap of $5 million per project, which many in the industry say chased producers away from Alberta.

The grant program increases the cap to $7.5 million.

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said the increase has been one of the issues the industry has raised with the government as an important incentive to lure investment to Alberta.

"We have amazing crews that have a world-renowned reputation, and so we are comparatively doing well, but we could do more, and that's exactly what we're here to do," he said.

The production grant will make $45 million per year available to eligible production companies working in Alberta, said the government in a release. The grant will offer productions a cash grant of up to 30 per cent of eligible production expenditures made in Alberta.

"We are being strategic about our investment to grow this industry, because we know we have the potential of the greatest economic impact and diversification of our economy."

'Labour force has left in droves'

Film and TV producer Tom Cox says the new program is a fix Alberta's industry needs.

He says the old model made other provinces such as B.C. much more attractive to filmmakers.

"It created a drain away from the province. Our labour force has left in droves, business opportunities have gone elsewhere, so I think if we look at it from the perspective of lost opportunity, it's been profound. This helps turn that around," Cox said.

Damian Petti, president of the media industry union IATSE Local 212, says he believes the new grant program will help attract the movie and TV business back to Alberta.

"We used to say there are more former Albertans working in the Vancouver industry than there are current Albertans working in Alberta's industry," he said. "This announcement today changes all of that. That's the first step forward."

Grant applications will be evaluated on criteria including economic and cultural benefit and the use of Alberta casts and crews.