Two suspected fentanyl dealers accused of selling the deadly drug on the Blood Tribe First Nation reserve are facing charges following a joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, Fort Macleod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police.

Three homes and two vehicles were searched in Fort Macleod on May 25 as part of the operation, turning up roughly $6,000 worth of drugs, according to police.

The drugs seized are:

26 fentanyl pills.

117 oxycodone pills.

77 morphine pills.

2 grams of methamphetamine.

17 illicit prescription pills.

1 gram of crack cocaine.

5 grams of marijuana.

Investigators also seized an assortment of stolen property, including a late-model Mercedes sedan, two trailers and a recreational vehicle.

Dean Jordan, 48, is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Katie Eagle Speaker, 28, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

"Fentanyl has caused enough harm to our respective communities. Our agencies are committed to working together to target those individuals who continue to sell this deadly drug," said Sgt. Laura Akitt in a release.