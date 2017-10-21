A 29-year-old Calgary woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Chestermere and Strathmore, Alta.

Few details were available on the crash, which happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 1 near Range Road 261, just west of Strathmore.

RCMP say the woman's vehicle was heading eastbound when it lost control and left the highway, rolling into the ditch and coming to rest in a field.

Alcohol was not a factor.

Strathmore is about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.

No other information was available.