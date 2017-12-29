Extreme cold weather alerts have been issued for several communities just to the north and east of Calgary as an arctic air mass continues to hover over most of the province.

In central and southern Alberta, the Environment Canada extreme cold warnings cover:

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre.

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler.

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen.

Drumheller – Three Hills.

Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan.

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield.

Skaters at Bowness Park warm up by the fire on Thursday. (CBC)

The Environment Canada extreme cold warnings also cover all sections of the province north and west of Calgary, with the exception of the mountain parks and the Nordegg area.

The agency says it issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill pose an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek area in southwestern Alberta.

A fresh accumulation of 2.3 centimetres of snow in Calgary has made city streets slippery. Police say there were 216 collisions reported in the 24 hours up to 7 a.m. Friday, 15 of them involving injuries.

New Year warm up

Calgary is not currently under an alert, but the city is also expected to stay very cold until at least Sunday.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of –25 C for Friday with a windchill making it feel like minus 38.

The high for Saturday is expected to be –26 C and –21 on Sunday, New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Day, Calgary is expected to warm up to –4 C, then to zero on Tuesday and a balmy 9 C by Wednesday.