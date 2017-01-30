Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd will hold a press conference Monday to discuss Alberta's energy industry outlook and "next steps" for its royalty system, one year after the Royalty Review Advisory Panel submitted its recommendations to government.

CBC News will livestream the news conference starting at 10:30 a.m. MT

As of Jan. 1, Alberta's oilpatch began paying the government under a new royalty system that took five months and cost $3 million to review — but basically looks the same as it did before.

The NDP had vowed before their election victory to make sure oil companies would pay more to taxpayers for pulling the resource out of the ground.

After the review, however, the government admitted it changed its stance.

Joining McCuaig-Boyd at the news conference will be Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers president Tim McMillan, and two former members of the royalty review panel: Dave Mowat, president and CEO of ATB Financial, and Peter Tertzakian, chief energy economist and managing director of ARC Financial Corporation.