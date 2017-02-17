For the third month in a row, the number of people in Alberta receiving employment insurance increased, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.

In December 2016, nearly 98,000 Albertans received EI benefits — up 1.7 per cent over the previous month. Excluding July 2016 when the EI changes took effect, that is the largest number of beneficiaries recorded in Alberta since they started the numbers in 1997, says Statistics Canada.

Alberta was the only province to see a significant increase in the number of beneficiaries.

Across the country, the overall numbers dropped by 0.6 per cent over the previous month. Saskatchewan saw the biggest decrease at 3.6 per cent fewer people receiving benefits. All other provinces saw decreases or little change in the number of beneficiaries.

Alberta's numbers show the recession is still taking a toll on the province's cities. The census metropolitan areas of Calgary and Edmonton saw an increase of 4.1 and 1.5 per cent, while numbers outside those areas decreased by 1.5 per cent.