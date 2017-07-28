Alberta set a new summer record for power consumption, peaking at 10,852 megawatts Thursday afternoon, as the hot weather had people retreating to the comfort of air conditioners.

Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) spokesperson Tara de Weerd said in peak conditions, it's always a good idea for people to look at ways they can conserve energy.

"We do suggest to folks that if they can do even small things, like not use their major appliances during peak times, like between five and seven [o'clock], all those things help the system, that's for sure."

De Weerd said a couple of Alberta's major coal plants were down this week, putting a slight strain on reserves.

The AESO said there is adequate supply to meet demand, so there is no formal call for people to cut back on their power use.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) says the heat on Thursday led to a new power consumption record. (AESO)

The power consumption record was the second set this month.

On July 9 it reached 10,520 megawatts.

In Calgary, the temperature reached a high of 32.7 C on Thursday and only got down to 11.7 C overnight.

Friday could be a bit cooler — with a high of 27 C and a chance of showers — but temperatures are expected to reach 29 C to 31 C until next Thursday, Environment Canada says.

The average high for July 27 in Calgary is 23.4 C.

Edmonton had a high of 30 C on Thursday and is forecast to stay in the high 20s for the next seven days.

Environment Canada heat warnings are in effect Friday for most of southern Alberta, including:

Calgary

Drumheller-Three Hills

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Medicine Hat-Bow Island-Suffield

Cardston-Fort Macleod-Magrath

Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River

Cypress Hills Provincial Park-Foremost

People in these areas should consider postponing outdoor activities until the cooler parts of the day, drink lots of water to stay hydrated and never leave anyone or a pet inside closed vehicles for any length of time, Environment Canada says.