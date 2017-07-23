Service Alberta is hosting public consultations sessions over the next two weeks to get feedback on condo governance issues.

Minister Stephanie McLean says many condo owners are concerned about their rights and want greater protections.

"People have felt picked on by boards, they've felt singled out, sometimes boards have the power to effectively evict owners in certain circumstances and when it's your largest investment, that can be pretty devastating," she told CBC News.

The Condominium Property Amendment Act was passed in 2014, but regulations begin rolling out next year.

The open houses will be held:

July 25, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

July 26, 4 to 8 p.m at Macdonald Hall on the SAIT main campus in Calgary.

July 27, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lister Centre at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

Aug. 1, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lethbridge city hall foyer.

Aug. 3, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Syncrude Athletic Park clubhouse atrium in Fort McMurray.

​McLean says the feedback from the upcoming open houses will help inform the regulations.