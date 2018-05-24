Grass fire near Cochrane 'being held'

A grass fire on the Stoney Nation west of Cochrane is now classified as "being held" and isn't expected to get any bigger, provincial officials say.

​The fire has consumed at least 14 hectares since it was sparked on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alberta Wildfire website.

A bomber drops retardant on a grass fire near Cochrane. (Submitted by Jean-Francois Lebrun)

The Town of Cochrane says local firefighters and crews from Rocky View County have been battling the flames.

There are currently 24 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, mostly in the northern section of the province. Six of those fires are burning out of control, according to the province.