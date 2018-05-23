Skip to Main Content
Grass fire creates smoky conditions near Cochrane

A large grass fire is burning on Stoney Nation land west of Cochrane, producing a large amount of smoke in the region.

A bomber drops retardant on a grass fire near Cochrane, Alta. 0:48

A grass fire ignited on Stoney First Nation land west of Cochrane on Wednesday afternoon, producing a large amount of smoke in the region.

The Town of Cochrane says local firefighters were called in to assist with the response, along with crews from Rocky View County.

It grew to at least 15 hectares. 

A bomber drops retardant on a grass fire near Cochrane. (Submitted by Jean-Francois Lebrun)

A witness says three helicopters, one bomber, and a smaller plane known as a bird dog — which flies ahead of the bomber to make sure the path is clear — were also battling the fire. 

Town of Cochrane officials say there is no risk to residents or property.

Helicopters drop water on a grass fire near Cochrane. (Submitted by Mayra Heier)
