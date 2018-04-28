2 killed in highway crash near Cochrane
Two people were killed in a highway crash near Cochrane, Alta. on Friday.
Highway 22 was closed for several hours overnight Friday while police investigated
Two people were killed in a highway crash near Cochrane Friday night.
Few details are available, but RCMP said in a media release just before midnight Friday that the two victims were the drivers of each vehicle, and neither had any passengers. Both were declared dead at the scene.
Highway 22 was closed at Township Road 274 — west of Calgary — for several hours while police investigated.
The area has since reopened.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | United Conservative Party on track to win big in Alberta, says poll
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Resurgent U.S. energy sector looks to Canada for equipment bargains