2 killed in highway crash near Cochrane

2 killed in highway crash near Cochrane

Two people were killed in a highway crash near Cochrane, Alta. on Friday.

Highway 22 was closed for several hours overnight Friday while police investigated

Two people were killed in a highway crash near Cochrane Friday night. 

Few details are available, but RCMP said in a media release just before midnight Friday that the two victims were the drivers of each vehicle, and neither had any passengers. Both were declared dead at the scene.

​Highway 22 was closed at Township Road 274 — west of Calgary — for several hours while police investigated.

The area has since reopened. 

