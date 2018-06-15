Cliff jumping accident prompts warning from Cochrane RCMP

Cochrane RCMP are warning the public against cliff jumping at a nature reserve near the Jumping Pound subdivision, as access to the area can only be gained by trespassing.

"Being on the water or the immediate shore area, or the riparian zone, is itself not illegal. Nobody can own that part of the waterway. However, it is very difficult to get to this area without trespassing on the Toki Conservation Society land, and the cliff itself is part of Toki Conservation Society land," reads an RCMP release.

"The area is well signed and yet people continue to disregard the messages. The RCMP, every year, are out enforcing the trespassing laws in this area."

Trespassing on private property can result in a $287 fine.

A teenager suffered a minor injury while cliff jumping in the area last Friday and had to be taken to hospital, prompting the warning from police.

RCMP say area residents are diligent about reporting suspicious vehicles left in no parking areas and when people or groups are seen heading to the cliff area.

"The Tokijarhpabi Nature Reserve has also been declared an ecologically sensitive area by Environment Canada, so there's an additional concern of fires starting in the area, with the current dry conditions," read the police release. "A carelessly discarded cigarette could mean disaster for this area."