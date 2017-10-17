It wasn't just Alberta's two major cities holding elections on Monday as voters across the province went to the polls.
Below is a roundup of results from the southern half of the province:
Results remain unofficial until they are verified by Elections Alberta at noon on Friday.
Mayor
- Tara Veer
Councillors
- Dianne Wyntjes
- S.H. Buchanan
- Lawrence Lee
- Lynne Mulder
- Frank Wong
- Ken Johnston
- Paul Harris
- Tanya Handley
Mayor
- Chris Spearman
Councillors
- Mark Campbell
- Joseph Mauro
- Jeff Carlson
- Ryan Parker
- Blaine Hyggen
- Belinda Crowson
- Jeffrey Coffman
- Rob Myashiro
Mayor
- Ted Clugston
Councillors
- Robert Dumanowski
- Kris Samraj
- Phil Turnbull
- Julie Christine Friesen
- Darren Hirsch
- Jim Turner
- Brian Varga
- Jamie McIntosh
Mayor
- Craig Snodgrass
Councillors
- Cathy Couey
- Michael Nychyk
- Bruce Masterman
- Don Moore
- Carol MacMillan
- Jamie Kinghorn
- Medicine Hat
Mayor
- Bill Robertson
Councillors
- Tanya Thorn
- Ed Sands
- Matt Rockley
- Florence Christophers
- Ray Watrin
- Ken Heemeryck
Mayor
- Peter Brown
Councillors
- Darrell Belyk
- Ron Chapman
- Kelly Hegg
- Candice Kolson
- Al Jones
- Tina Petrow
Mayor
- Marshall Chalmers
Councillors
- Laurie Bold
- Cathy Burness
- Mel Foat
- Ritesh Narayan
- Yvette Wagner
- Michelle Young
Mayor
- Jeff Genung
Councillors
- Morgan Nagel
- Tara McFadden
- Marni Fedeyko
- Susan Flowers
- Patrick Wilson
- Alex Reed
Mayor
- John Borrowman
Councillors
- Jeff Hilstad
- Joanna McCallum
- Vi Sandford
- Esme Comfort
- Rob Seeley
- Karen Marra
Mayor
- Karen Sorensen
Councillors
- Grant Canning
- Ted Christensen
- Corrie DiManno
- Cheryl Olver
- Peter Poole
- Brian Standish