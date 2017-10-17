It wasn't just Alberta's two major cities holding elections on Monday as voters across the province went to the polls. 

Below is a roundup of results from the southern half of the province:

Results remain unofficial until they are verified by Elections Alberta at noon on Friday.

Red Deer

Mayor

  • Tara Veer

Councillors

  • Dianne Wyntjes
  • S.H. Buchanan
  • Lawrence Lee
  • Lynne Mulder
  • Frank Wong
  • Ken Johnston
  • Paul Harris
  • Tanya Handley

Lethbridge

Mayor

  • Chris Spearman

Councillors

  • Mark Campbell
  • Joseph Mauro
  • Jeff Carlson
  • Ryan Parker
  • Blaine Hyggen
  • Belinda Crowson
  • Jeffrey Coffman
  • Rob Myashiro

Medicine Hat

Mayor

  • Ted Clugston

Councillors

  • Robert Dumanowski
  • Kris Samraj
  • Phil Turnbull
  • Julie Christine Friesen
  • Darren Hirsch
  • Jim Turner
  • Brian Varga
  • Jamie McIntosh

High River

Mayor

  • Craig Snodgrass

Councillors

  • Cathy Couey
  • Michael Nychyk
  • Bruce Masterman
  • Don Moore
  • Carol MacMillan
  • Jamie Kinghorn
Okotoks

Mayor

  • Bill Robertson

Councillors

  • Tanya Thorn
  • Ed Sands
  • Matt Rockley
  • Florence Christophers
  • Ray Watrin
  • Ken Heemeryck

Airdrie

​Mayor

  • Peter Brown

Councillors

  • Darrell Belyk
  • Ron Chapman
  • Kelly Hegg
  • Candice Kolson
  • Al Jones
  • Tina Petrow

Chestermere

Mayor

  • Marshall Chalmers

Councillors

  • Laurie Bold
  • Cathy Burness
  • Mel Foat
  • Ritesh Narayan
  • Yvette Wagner
  • Michelle Young

Cochrane

Mayor

  • Jeff Genung

Councillors

  • Morgan Nagel
  • Tara McFadden
  • Marni Fedeyko
  • Susan Flowers
  • Patrick Wilson
  • Alex Reed

Canmore

Mayor

  • John Borrowman

Councillors

  • Jeff Hilstad
  • Joanna McCallum
  • Vi Sandford
  • Esme Comfort
  • Rob Seeley
  • Karen Marra

Banff

Mayor

  • Karen Sorensen

Councillors

  • Grant Canning
  • Ted Christensen
  • Corrie DiManno
  • Cheryl Olver
  • Peter Poole
  • Brian Standish