It wasn't just Alberta's two major cities holding elections on Monday as voters across the province went to the polls.

Below is a roundup of results from the southern half of the province:

Results remain unofficial until they are verified by Elections Alberta at noon on Friday.

Red Deer

Mayor

Tara Veer

Councillors

Dianne Wyntjes

S.H. Buchanan

Lawrence Lee

Lynne Mulder

Frank Wong

Ken Johnston

Paul Harris

Tanya Handley

Lethbridge

Mayor

Chris Spearman

Councillors

Mark Campbell

Joseph Mauro

Jeff Carlson

Ryan Parker

Blaine Hyggen

Belinda Crowson

Jeffrey Coffman

Rob Myashiro

Medicine Hat

Mayor

Ted Clugston

Councillors

Robert Dumanowski

Kris Samraj

Phil Turnbull

Julie Christine Friesen

Darren Hirsch

Jim Turner

Brian Varga

Jamie McIntosh

High River

Mayor

Craig Snodgrass

Councillors

Cathy Couey

Michael Nychyk

Bruce Masterman

Don Moore

Carol MacMillan

Jamie Kinghorn

Okotoks

Mayor

Bill Robertson

Councillors

Tanya Thorn

Ed Sands

Matt Rockley

Florence Christophers

Ray Watrin

Ken Heemeryck

​Airdrie

​Mayor

Peter Brown

Councillors

Darrell Belyk

Ron Chapman

Kelly Hegg

Candice Kolson

Al Jones

Tina Petrow

Chestermere

Mayor

Marshall Chalmers

Councillors

Laurie Bold

Cathy Burness

Mel Foat

Ritesh Narayan

Yvette Wagner

Michelle Young

​Cochrane

Mayor

Jeff Genung

Councillors

Morgan Nagel

Tara McFadden

Marni Fedeyko

Susan Flowers

Patrick Wilson

Alex Reed

Canmore

Mayor

John Borrowman

Councillors

Jeff Hilstad

Joanna McCallum

Vi Sandford

Esme Comfort

Rob Seeley

Karen Marra

Banff

Mayor

Karen Sorensen

Councillors