Wildfire preparations focus of new committee formed in Bragg Creek

While snow and flooding have been making headlines across parts of Alberta recently, wildfire concerns have been top of mind for some people living in and around Bragg Creek.

And now they're taking step toward trying to reduce the risk

There are more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the Bragg Creek area — many of them in the middle of thick forest and brush.

Rocky View County Coun. Mark Kamachi says it all adds up to increased wildfire risk.

"We can't take it for granted," he said. "And it is certainly time to get residents to step up to get their yards clean."

Kamachi, who is a resident in Bragg Creek, will represent the county on the new Greater Bragg Creek Firesmart Committee.

The mission of the Greater Bragg Creek Firesmart Committee will be to work with residents on fire prevention strategies. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

He says its mission will be to work with residents on fire prevention strategies.

He adds local fire concerns have been fuelled, in part, by recent examples outside the community.

"Last year with the B.C.wildfires, California, just down in the states in Washington.Waterton Lakes is very close to us and we've had, even up to December, we've had some serious grass fires in Rocky View and in Calgary, so those are warning signs," he said.

Residents were also encouraged to clear brush and debris from around homes and yards following the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.

Kamachi says the committee will start work within a few weeks.