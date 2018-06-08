Highway 2A closed after 7 CP Rail cars leave the tracks south of Red Deer, Alta.

Seven Canadian Pacific train cars derailed just south of Red Deer, Alta., on Friday, forcing Highway 2A north to be shut down.

The accident happened near Springbrook, about 130 kilometres north of Calgary.

The train cars — carrying crude oil — left the tracks about 4:45 p.m. and RCMP say one is reported to be leaking. Highway 2A north was closed between McKenzie Road and Springbrook and traffic is being diverted.

No evacuations have been ordered as the accident happened in what police describe as a rural, non-residential area.

A number of provincial agencies, including Alberta Highways, Environmental Services, hazardous materials and emergency services, were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries are reported.

CP police are leading the investigation and no other information is available.

Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours while the train cars are removed.