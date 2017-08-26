Alberta Beef Producers say it's possible the source of the bovine tuberculosis outbreak in the province will never be found.

The industry has been dealing with the outbreak for almost a year, which started with six infected animals on an Alberta farm and resulted in 10,000 cattle being destroyed.

No new cases have been found beyond the original six.

Karin Schmid with Alberta Beef Producers says the next phase of the investigation involves testing animals introduced to the index herd over the last five years.

"It is a necessary step in these investigations just to make sure we've covered all our bases and can show to our trading partners and the international community that we're doing our due diligence," she said.

Trace-in cattle are the lowest risk category, so there are no restrictions on the movement or sale of the animals.

Around 80 trace-in herds are anticipated to be tested, which is fewer than originally anticipated.

