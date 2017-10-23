The man shot and killed by RCMP in Gleichen last week had a homemade weapon made to look like a shotgun.

Members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are now looking into whether it worked and what role it played in the shooting.

Just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 19, RCMP officers came across a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Haskayne Avenue in Gleichen, Alta., about 90 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found a man in the driver's seat who appeared to be asleep.

When they tried to wake him, a confrontation occurred, resulting in one of the officers shooting him.

A 26-year-old man from Morley, Alta. — about 60 kilometres west of Calgary — died at the scene.

The investigation continues.

ASIRT is tasked with investigating whenever someone is injured of killed by police in Alberta.