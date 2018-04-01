7 Alberta April Fools' gags that might have fooled you

Another April Fools' Day has come and gone, along with the usual groan-worthy headlines from media outlets, politicians and brands that will have readers scrutinizing the news just a little more critically than usual.

Here are seven pranks from around the province that might have made you snort.

NDP colour change

Alberta's Liberal party decided to prank the ruling provincial government by reacting to the party's "colour change."

On the morning of April 1, the Liberals sent out a press release reacting to what they said was an announcement by Premier Rachel Notley that the NDP would be adding blue as an official signature colour.

"Ever since we followed Jason Kenney's lead and started making hyperbolic threats on pipelines the old orange just hasn't felt reflected our new political values," the press release claimed Notley said.

Alberta NDP colour change a P.C. (politically correct) move. Alberta Liberals react: <a href="https://t.co/LsiYdB8MCa">https://t.co/LsiYdB8MCa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ablib?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ablib</a> —@AlbertaLiberals

"The colour blue started to feel 'Very Right' after our 2018 budget included a massive deficit, more corporate welfare funding and only token support for Alberta's disadvantaged," it added.

Liberal leader David Khan responded to the so-called re-branding, saying, "By altering their colours to blue and orange, the NDP have shown they are still honest politicians who are willing to change, not to desperately win cheap political points but to reflect their new values."

Mandatory courtesy-wave legislation

The Alberta Motor Association said it stood by new laws that enforce courtesy waves, and published a handy cheat sheet to help drivers adjust.

"The courtesy wave law is a bold step toward reversing that trend and fostering camaraderie among drivers," said Dee Quorum, an AMA spokesperson in a release.

The joke made at least one person chuckle — Alberta-born actor Nathan Fillion, who sent out a tweet applauding the law.

Finally, this is happening. <a href="https://t.co/koIerKr8Lu">https://t.co/koIerKr8Lu</a> Link also in my bio. <a href="https://t.co/a0K7Hwhggj">https://t.co/a0K7Hwhggj</a> —@NathanFillion

Derek Fildebrant says he's joining the NDP caucus

And in another NDP-related spoof, Independent Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrant announced he's joining Notley's caucus.

"I am proud to be a part of a government that will take on $98 billion of debt before we lose the next election," the former UCP politician wrote.

Calgary's snow routes will be permanent

If you live on a snow route, this one might have actually made you do a double-take.

The Calgary Sun reported that a city sub-committee was pushing to make snow route parking bans permanent from Oct. 1 to June 1.

The committee's head suggested that all that extra parking space could be turned into more bike lanes.

Duty not free on Swoop

WestJet's new low-cost airline announced a big promotion — now, travellers get their first bathroom break for free.

The airline announced that when nature calls, after your first potty break, every minute would be another dollar down the drain, as bathroom time would no longer be built into their base fare.

As for toilet paper? It's a steal at just 25 cents per square!

Introducing Duty Not Free! It’s our latest initiative to make sure you only pay for what you need, and nothing you don’t. View the full video and learn more at <a href="https://t.co/eUGQvcAcuP">https://t.co/eUGQvcAcuP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutynotfree?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dutynotfree</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flyswoop?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flyswoop</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tli8Qyi0sI">pic.twitter.com/Tli8Qyi0sI</a> —@FlySwoop

For those concerned about increasing air travel costs, this one might have hit a bit close ot home.

Strathcona County invents new dog collar

Strathcona County announced in a press release that its technology engineers and enforcement services offers had piloted a new type of dog collar: "Word Fetch."

The collars translate barks into words, and remind owners of dog licence renewal deadlines.

"Now that these collars are available in our community, we have noted dog barking complaints going way down, because owners immediately understand what the dog is concerned about," enforcement services officer Kay Nine said in the press release.

Winsport's new skyscraper

The Daily Hive blog joked that Winsport's iconic ski jumps might be funded by the construction of a different type of tower at Canada Olympic Park.

The site wrote that the 73-storey tower would include an indoor mall, hotel and condos, and would be part of the city's Olympic Bid.

Honourary mention: Moosenado

This one doesn't apply directly to Alberta, but it's a terrifying weather phenomenon that could strike across the country.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory warning of a rare weather phenomenon — the moosenado, in which tornados cause local moose to become airborne.

Don't worry though — there's an easier way to avoid the natural disaster than by sheltering in place. Simply sing the national anthem, and wear plaid, the agency cautioned.