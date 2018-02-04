A child was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition on Sunday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at an Airdrie apartment complex.

The complex — in the 700 block of Willow Brook Road in the northwest part of the city, just north of Calgary — was then evacuated.

"The building has been evacuated to either an adjacent building in the same area or onto available transit buses," said EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux.

The four-storey building has 136 units and resources were called in to help the affected residents.

At 3:40 p.m., Airdrie Fire Department allowed all residents except those from six units to return to their homes.

Officials say they've determined the source of the gas and finished ventilating the building.

"We had extremely high readings of 2,100 parts per million on the second floor, which is really quite elevated," said Airdrie Fire Department deputy Chief Garth Rabel.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include headaches and feeling nauseous or tired.

"Just generally unwell, headaches are very common," Brideaux said.

"As the exposure begins to rise, however, people may become unconscious or unresponsive and if left untreated, ultimately, high levels of carbon monoxide can be fatal."

The fire department requested that residents, upon returning home, open their window a crack, turn on the bathroom fan and leave the bathroom door open for one to one-and-a-half hours to allow air to circulate and clear the remaining traces of carbon monoxide.