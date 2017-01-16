Alan Hallman, a longtime PC operative, was suspended from the party on Saturday night. On Monday night, the executive of the Progressive Conservative Youth of Alberta, or at least some of them, named him their honourary chair.

A letter released on social media said the appointment was for Hallman's 35-years of contribution to the party and for being the "true and unrecognized architect and executor of Project 265 by welcoming hundreds of young Albertans into our party during the 2017 Leadership race."

The letter then takes a dig at the PC Party for its decision to suspend Hallman.

"Though we are disappointed in decisions that disproportionately attack and discredit members of our party, the PC Youth of Alberta is committed to providing support and gratitude to respected Albertans like Mr. Hallman who not only have offered years of loyalty and service to our party and province, but continue to do so even when faced with adversity."

Hallman was working for the Jason Kenney campaign, although on Sunday the campaign said Hallman no longer works for them due to his suspension for what the PC party said was inappropriate behaviour.

The PCYA letter was signed by nine members of the youth executive, but six names were missing.

Statement on behalf of the Progressive Conservative Youth of Alberta: pic.twitter.com/N1y5VtH8OR — @pcyouthalberta

'There is no motion'

Sierra Garner is one of the missing names. She's the vice-president for southern Alberta for the PC Youth, and said there's just one problem with Hallman's appointment: it's illegitimate.

"I was not informed of any meeting, there was not any meeting called, there was no vote, there is no minutes that are being made available to myself," she said.

"Because of that there is no motion that was made, so as of right now the actual honourary chair is Mr. Richard Gotfried."

Garner also pointed to the fact an honourary chair has to be a member in good standing and Hallman "is no longer a member, or a member in good standing."

She's not alone in voicing her opposition to the letter.

Alexandra Engelberts, vice president of communications, Kyle Hoyda, vice president of membership and organization and Natalie Warren, vice president of central Alberta, all took to social media to oppose the move.

As the Vice President Events for @pcyouthalberta ,I have not been consulted or contacted before the issuing of the statement tonight #alpoli — @AliGingerbert

I'd like to add as a current @pcyouthalberta exec member this letter was written without my knowledge or consent #ableg #pcldr https://t.co/Os9CPXOzxK — @Hoyda

@markusoff as PCYA VP central I was not informed of a meeting. As per constitution, Hon. chair must be PCAA Member in good standing. — @nataliemariaa

Garner said the PCYA is there to "promote the interests and principles" of the PC party and she's not okay with a move that directly challenges a decision by the board.

Dissolve the board

Even if there had been a vote by the PCYA on Hallman, prior to his suspension, Garner said she would have opposed it because of his work for Kenney, who's campaigning on a unite-the-right message.

"One of the main reasons I don't want to unite the right is because I've worked so hard since 2015 to build up this party and make it a positive viewpoint for youth and make them want to get involved in politics," she said.

Garner said the PCs and its youth wing are deeply divided between those who want to see the PC party rebuilt and those who want to unite-the-right, and that she's been "very hurt with some of the people in our party."

Her great fear is that the PCAA board could dissolve the youth organization.

"If I were them, I would probably want to dissolve the PCYA and I'm honestly very scared right now that that's going to happen."