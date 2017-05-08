The lawyer for Alan Hallman says the one-time organizer with Jason Kenney's Progressive Conservative leadership campaign intends to plead not guilty to an assault charge.

Dale Fedorchuk says he expects the dates for a two-day trial will be worked out later this week.

Hallman was charged with common assault in March as the Alberta PC party held its leadership convention in downtown Calgary.

Police said he was initially detained by security and later released on a promise to appear.

Hallman left Kenney's campaign in January after he was suspended from the party for inappropriate social media posts.

He said in a statement following the convention incident that he regrets any inconvenience that resulted and he would work to resolve it quickly.