The "field organizer" for Jason Kenney's PC leadership campaign has been kicked out of the party and barred from attending events like Sunday's leadership debate.

"I got an email at 11:08 p.m. where there were rumours before of it on Twitter, without my knowledge. I've had no input into this," said Alan Hallman when asked how he was informed of the ban.

He's referring to social media chatter on Saturday that said he had been suspended from the party for inappropriate behaviour. Hallman said he was banished from the PC fold for "calling someone an asshole on Twitter."

He has since deleted his Twitter account.

'I demand to be reinstated into the party immediately'

"The severity of something along that line for something like that out of my personal account on my personal time, it's absolutely ludicrous, it's beyond the pale," said the longtime Tory operative who managed several of Ralph Klein's campaigns.

"I've put 30-some years into this party, tens of thousands of volunteer hours, thousands and thousands of dollars into this party, and that they would do that is just beyond the pale. It's a kangaroo court where they are accuser, judge and jury without any of my input."

"I demand to be reinstated into the party immediately."

Hallman is no stranger to spirited exchanges on social media and in person, often sparring with opponents like Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the city over the southwest BRT.

The PC Party has abuse and intimidation on the mind these days and conducted an internal review after reports of inappropriate behaviour at a Red Deer policy convention surfaced.

Former PC Sandra Jansen cited abuse and intimidation at that convention as the reason she dropped out of the leadership race. She has since crossed the floor to the governing NDP.

In the wake of the Red Deer convention, Hallman launched a defamation lawsuit against Jansen campaign insider Stephen Carter, who Hallman said used a vulgar word to describe a volunteer.

Too early to speculate on joining another party

Hallman said he intends to continue working on Kenney's campaign and intends to fight the expulsion, although he isn't aware of any appeal process.

"I'm still assessing a lot of this, right? I got a little bit of sleep last night but I mean, this is not that old. There will be more to come on this," he said.

Kenney is running on a platform to unite the right in Alberta, so would Hallman consider joining another political party?

"Way too early," he said. "Way too early."

PC Party president Katherine O'Neil has not responded to interview requests and would not confirm the expulsion when asked by CBC News at the leadership debate taking place in Edmonton.

As the debate got underway, interim PC Leader Ric McIver tweeted a photo of himself watching the action, with the newly unaffiliated Hallman.