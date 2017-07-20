The assault charge against a former organizer with Jason Kenney's Progressive Conservative leadership campaign has been stayed, according to his lawyer.

Alan Hallman was arrested in March after a scuffle outside the Alberta PC party's leadership convention in downtown Calgary.

Hallman pleaded not guilty to assault and was preparing for a two-day trial in August but his lawyer, Dale Fedorchuk, said Thursday the Crown has decided to stay the charge.

"He did not have to do anything to get a stay of proceedings, so this was not a case of performing alternative measures," Fedorchuk said in a text message.

A stay of charges means the proceedings against an accused are suspended and the Crown has one year to resume the case or it is dropped.

Fedorchuk said his client had been prepared to go to trial in August.

"We had a number of witnesses lined up who were prepared to come to court on Alan's behalf," he said.

"We maintained throughout these proceedings that [Alan] was acting in self-defence and in response to being shoved repeatedly as he was exiting [the building]."

Hallman left Kenney's campaign in January after he was suspended from the party for inappropriate social media posts.